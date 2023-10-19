Sheikh Kaouk: Israel's "historic failure" in Gaza and US expected stance

2023-10-19 | 05:14
Sheikh Kaouk: Israel's "historic failure" in Gaza and US expected stance

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a Hezbollah's Central Council member, said that Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood had shattered all of Israel's military theories.

He believes that Israel has suffered a "massive and historic failure" and a "seismic event" that has shaken the foundations of the Israeli state, with its citizens no longer having confidence in their military's ability to protect them.

During a commemorative event organized by Hezbollah, Sheikh Kaouk emphasized that the direct objective of the massacres committed by Israel is the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

He further pointed out that the goals of the war on Gaza impact the future of the entire region, emphasizing that the stance of the resistance is unwavering.

He stated, "The resistance in Lebanon and Palestine is in one trench, our enemy is one, our destiny is one, and the river of blood is one. We carry out our duty in the resistance without hesitation, without delay, with courage and bravery, and we do not fear the threats of anyone."

Sheikh Kaouk underlined that the American stance did not surprise them, asserting, "The US administration is openly leading the war on Gaza today, deploying aircraft carriers, warships, and fleets, sending experts, and establishing an airlift for transporting precise and imprecise bombs and missiles that are killing civilians in Gaza. The US administration is primarily responsible for the ongoing massacres in Gaza, and the blood of Gaza's children is dripping from the hands of the American president."

Sheikh Kabalan meets with Wronecka to address the Palestinian cause and Israeli aggression
Artillery shelling from Israeli side targets Mays al-Jabal's outskirts
