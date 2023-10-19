News
Sheikh Kabalan meets with Wronecka to address the Palestinian cause and Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2023-10-19 | 06:53
Sheikh Kabalan meets with Wronecka to address the Palestinian cause and Israeli aggression
The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Kabalan, held discussions at his office in the Dar Al-Fatwa Al-Jaafari with the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Ms. Joanna Wronecka, regarding the current regional situation and stability, with a focus on the ongoing developments in Palestine.
Sheikh Kabalan emphasized the central importance of the Palestinian issue, stating, "The Palestinian cause is not just central to the Middle East; it is intertwined with our core beliefs, our sanctities, and the principles of our faith and ethics."
He highlighted that Israel's actions extend beyond self-defense, referring to the unlawful nature of Israel's occupation in Palestine with Tel Aviv's continuous oppressive war.
The Mufti pointed out that Palestine represents a significant international challenge. He criticized the biased Western diplomatic efforts and the international community's weak perception that a Palestinian child is a terrorist while Zionists are land occupiers.
He expressed his regret regarding the biased Western diplomatic movement, which provided a green light to Tel Aviv to commit mass atrocities. He also criticized the weak stance of the United Nations, which he argued follows Washington's positions and offers unconditional support to Tel Aviv in the Security Council.
He asserted that this prevented any accountability for Israel's actions and even portrayed the Palestinian people as criminals, effectively turning the Security Council into a Zionist Knesset.
Moreover, he pointed out that Western media had waged the battle for global public opinion with a civilized facade in the case of the United States and Europe, while others acted ruthlessly. He stated that the United States and NATO are complicit in the war on Gaza and the actions amounting to exterminating an entire population.
Sheikh Kabalan urged UN agencies to break free from their paralysis and called on human rights organizations to perform at least one in a thousand of their duties.
He contended that the expansion of the war is directly linked to events on the ground, and the current situation is on the brink. He concluded that the broader conflict certainly does not favor Tel Aviv and Washington.
