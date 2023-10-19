Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

2023-10-19 | 07:21
Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details
0min
Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI sources confirmed that the individuals who arrived at the vicinity of the US Embassy in Awkar Wednesday came from the camps of Borj El Brajneh, Shatila, and Sabra.

This is in addition to some groups that originated from the area of Jalloul and a few buses that arrived from regions in the north and left-wing parties in the Al Jabal region.
 

Lebanon News

US. Embassy

Awkar

Borj El Brajneh

Shatila

Sabra

Jalloul

Al Jabal

US Ambassador Shea meets Former President Aoun
Sheikh Kabalan meets with Wronecka to address the Palestinian cause and Israeli aggression
