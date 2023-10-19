Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura

2023-10-19 | 12:41
Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura
Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura

Hezbollah's media arm released a video showing the moment when the Islamic resistance elements targeted Israeli military sites at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 19, 2023, achieving direct and precise hits.
 

