The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, announced, "Several hours ago, Hamas launched rocket shells towards Israeli civilian towns in the north, with one of them hitting the city of Kiryat Shmona, while the rest of the rockets fell in open areas."



He stated, "Our army attacked the sources of the fire and targeted several Hezbollah sites, successfully neutralizing a group of saboteurs. The rocket launch was carried out with the consent of Hezbollah, like all recent Palestinian operations originating from Lebanon, including targeting civilians in Israel."



He added, "Hezbollah will bear the consequences. Our forces remain vigilant and prepared in the north."