The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-10-19 | 16:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, announced that the Lebanese Army requested assistance from UNIFIL this evening to rescue seven individuals who were stuck near the Blue Line, close to the tomb of Sheikh Abbad, during an intense exchange of gunfire across the Blue Line.
UNIFIL immediately contacted the Israeli army and urged them to halt the gunfire to facilitate the rescue operation. The Israeli army ceased fire, allowing the Lebanese Army to extract the individuals from the area successfully.
Unfortunately, one person died during this incident, but the remaining individuals were rescued successfully.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Army
Request
UNIFIL
Assistance
Rescue
Operation
Blue Line
