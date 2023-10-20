Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged

Lebanon News
2023-10-20 | 03:03
High views
LBCI
Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged
0min
Gasoline prices decrease, diesel price remains unchanged

On Friday, October 20, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 26,000 and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 24,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 1,000, and that of gas remained the same.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,597,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,637,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,707,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 970,000
 

