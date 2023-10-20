Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, emphasized the need for all Lebanese to understand that aggression against Gaza is an aggression against the entire region, and its objectives go beyond its borders and the declared goals. Lebanon is at the forefront of the targets of this war.



During the tribute ceremony organized by Hezbollah for one of its martyrs, Hussein Kamal Al-Masri, he stated that every bullet, rocket, and shell launched by the resistance in the south is for the defense of Lebanon first.



He affirmed that anyone who defends Gaza in the region is defending themselves because everyone is within the range of targeting. Without hesitation or delay, Hezbollah is openly present on the front lines facing Israeli aggressions in the south to "protect our people and support Gaza."



"We will not be affected by American threats and others because Americans must know that when they threaten the resistance in Lebanon, they are mistaken in their approach because there is nothing called threats in the vocabulary of the resistance in Lebanon. We are the people of the field, and history attests that we are the architects of this victory," he said.



Sheikh Nabil Kaouk saw that "the United States is the head of terrorism and responsible for all the massacres in Palestine, especially since it released Netanyahu's hand to commit the massacres they hope will lead to defeat."



He pointed out that after all the Israeli massacres against the Palestinian people, the Israeli flag still flies in Manama, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Amman, Marrakesh, Rabat, and other Arab countries.



There is still military and security cooperation between the "Israeli enemy" and the normalization states in the Gulf to this day, and "this is a greater injustice to the Palestinian people than the massacres."