Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers

Lebanon News
2023-10-20 | 04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
0min
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers

The Lebanese Army is deployed at all border points in anticipation of any movement that can be taken after Friday prayers to preserve the safety of citizens.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Border

Safety

Citizens

