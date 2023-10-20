News
Al Arabiya, citing Israeli army: Our policy is that any time Hezbollah fires, we will respond with fire
Lebanon News
2023-10-20 | 05:44
0
min
Al Arabiya, citing Israeli army: Our policy is that any time Hezbollah fires, we will respond with fire
Citing the Israeli army, Al Arabiya reported, "Our policy is that any time Hezbollah fires, we will respond with fire."
Lebanon News
Israeli
Army
Policy
Hezbollah
