Artillery shelling from Israeli side on Bastra Farm outside Kfarchouba

Lebanon News
2023-10-20 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Artillery shelling from Israeli side on Bastra Farm outside Kfarchouba
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Artillery shelling from Israeli side on Bastra Farm outside Kfarchouba

Artillery shelling from the Israeli side targets the Bastra Farm outside Kfarchouba.
 
 

Lebanon News

Artillery

Shelling

Israel

Bastra Farm

Kfarchouba

LBCI Next
Guided missile launched from Lebanese territory at Al-Manara settlement
Al Arabiya, citing Israeli army: Our policy is that any time Hezbollah fires, we will respond with fire
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:40

Russia advises against traveling to Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Bastra, Chanouh, and Halta witness renewed shelling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Bastra, Chanouh, and Halta witness renewed shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Bastra, Chanouh, and Halta witness renewed shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Al Jazeera cites German Defense Minister: Reducing or withdrawing UNIFIL forces from Lebanon would be a wrong signal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades fire 30 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the settlements of the Western Galilee

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More