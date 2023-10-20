Defense Minister discusses with his French counterpart the need to safeguard Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories

Lebanon News
2023-10-20 | 10:22
High views
LBCI
Defense Minister discusses with his French counterpart the need to safeguard Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories
2min
Defense Minister discusses with his French counterpart the need to safeguard Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories

In a meeting between Lebanon's caretaker National Defense Minister, Maurice Sleem, and the French Defense Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, the officials discussed the ongoing developments in South Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

During a phone call, Lecornu stressed that France communicates with the international community to address the situation in Gaza. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding Lebanon from any potential consequences arising from events in Palestinian territories.

Lecornu also highlighted that Lebanon is central to France's priorities, addressing the significance of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the southern region. He stressed the necessity of preventing any escalation along the southern borders.

On the other hand, Minister Sleem pointed out the continuous Israeli violations targeting civilians, civil infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and religious sites, describing them as blatant breaches of international humanitarian law.

He underscored the importance of ongoing close coordination between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL, emphasizing Lebanon's commitment to its role and safety.

