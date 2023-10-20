Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced

2023-10-20 | 10:42
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced

Hezbollah announced in a statement that Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the sites of Burket Risha, Ramyah, Al-Assi, and Hermon on Friday afternoon with rockets and "appropriate weapons."
 

