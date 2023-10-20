MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced a significant reduction in the number of its flights, cutting over half of its operations.



The decision comes as concerns mount over potential military escalation in Lebanon, leading the airline to adapt its operations to safeguard its assets.



The airline's Chairman of the Board, Mohammad El-Hout, assured passengers of continued connectivity between Lebanon and the outside world. He confirmed that the company would operate with approximately eight out of its 22 commercial aircraft.



Starting Saturday, around ten planes will be stationed at airports in other countries like Cyprus, Turkey, or Qatar. Some of these aircraft will not return to Beirut but will instead drop off passengers at their destinations and move on to park at another airport.



The airline's decision directly results from negotiations with insurance companies, which are increasingly concerned about the possibility of a more significant military conflict in Lebanon that could jeopardize aircraft safety. Similar concerns arose during the 2006 July War when Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.



According to the Chairman of MEA, insurance covers for war risks have been reduced by approximately 80 percent. Consequently, the company is compelled to operate aircraft, accounting for only 20 percent of these risks.