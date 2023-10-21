Hector Hajjar, the caretaker Social Affairs Minister, emphasized the ongoing meetings and communication between ministers to address the evolving situation amid tensions in the South.



During his visit to Baalbek, he clarified that the ministry's entire team is on high alert, and every ministry utilizes its resources and capabilities.



He stated, "If the European Union in the past prevented refugees from returning to Syria due to the security situation in Syria, the question we pose is whether the security situation is better today in Lebanon or Syria. If the answer is in Syria, they should facilitate refugees' return."