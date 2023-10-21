UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon

The Head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, visited the UNIFIL operational area to evaluate the current situation and engage in discussions with peacekeepers to gain insights into their concerns.



This information was conveyed by UNIFIL's official spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti.



Tenenti said, "UNIFIL remains fully committed to its mission of restoring stability in southern Lebanon and exerts every effort to prevent the escalation of hostile activities."