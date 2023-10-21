UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-21 | 08:49
High views
UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon
UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon

The Head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, visited the UNIFIL operational area to evaluate the current situation and engage in discussions with peacekeepers to gain insights into their concerns.  

This information was conveyed by UNIFIL's official spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti.

Tenenti said, "UNIFIL remains fully committed to its mission of restoring stability in southern Lebanon and exerts every effort to prevent the escalation of hostile activities."

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Stability

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return
LBCI Previous

