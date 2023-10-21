Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire

The caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, affirmed the need to continue diplomatic communications with Lebanese teams to prevent clashes with Israel from escalating to a more dangerous level.



In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Bou Habib expressed the concerns of Lebanese officials and the majority of the Lebanese population regarding the potential expansion of the war.



He stated, "Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah and other organizations to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire."



Furthermore, he pointed out that Israeli officials consistently threaten to destroy Lebanon, further heightening the situation's tension.





