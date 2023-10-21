Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire

2023-10-21 | 09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire

The caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, affirmed the need to continue diplomatic communications with Lebanese teams to prevent clashes with Israel from escalating to a more dangerous level.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Bou Habib expressed the concerns of Lebanese officials and the majority of the Lebanese population regarding the potential expansion of the war.

He stated, "Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah and other organizations to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire."

Furthermore, he pointed out that Israeli officials consistently threaten to destroy Lebanon, further heightening the situation's tension.


LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Israeli preparations and responses: Hezbollah's border operations impact amid escalations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-20

Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list

LBCI
Middle East News
08:44

The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse

