US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati

Lebanon News
2023-10-21 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati

In a recent call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Blinken voiced deep concern over the escalating tensions along the southern Lebanese border.

Lebanon News

US

State

Department

Concern

Southern

Lebanese

Border

Tensions

Call

Najib Mikati

LBCI Next
Four lives saved, eight lives lost: Here is the aftermath of Mansourieh building collapse
Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:30

Russia seeks new UN Security Council meeting on Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
14:18

Al Jazeera: At least 1,782 injured in the West Bank since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

The Israeli army announces the “intensification” of its strikes on the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Al Arabiya: Turkey's Erdogan discussed Gaza with Hamas leader: Turkish presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Israeli preparations and responses: Hezbollah's border operations impact amid escalations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:58

War risks: MEA adapts to decreased flights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-25

Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15

Auction of American Civil War-era gold coins found buried in corn field

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Lebanon on Edge: Is TotalEnergies' 'controversial' decision a political statement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Displacement from border to coast: Lebanese seek safety as southern border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Israeli army spokesman: We continue to direct strikes against Hezbollah sites and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More