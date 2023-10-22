Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war

2023-10-22 | 01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of seeking military escalation in the border region, warning that it 'will drag Lebanon into war.' This comes after a renewed exchange of missile fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Cornicus cautioned on the X platform that 'Hezbollah's aggression will lead Lebanon into a war from which it gains nothing, but may lose a lot.
 
 
 
AFP

