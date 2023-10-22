Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22

2023-10-22 | 02:13
Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22
0min
Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22

Middle East Airlines – the Lebanese Airlines announced on Sunday its flight schedule for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, after the company decided to reduce the number of its flights and reschedule them starting from the early morning of Sunday, October 22, 2023.
 
To check the flight schedule, please click here.

Lebanon News

Middle East Airlines

Flight

October

Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
LBCI Previous

