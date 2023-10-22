News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-22 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mikati: I call on our people to trust that necessary efforts ongoing to keep any harm away from Lebanon
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday that diplomatic communications on an international and regional level, as well as local meetings, are ongoing to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon, particularly in the south, and prevent the spread of the conflict in Gaza to Lebanon.
'I understand the fear and concern that the Lebanese people are experiencing due to the ongoing events, and the calls from several embassies for their citizens to leave Lebanon. However, I will not hesitate to exert every effort to protect Lebanon,' he stated addressing visitors today.
He added that “the meetings and preparations we are undertaking to develop an emergency plan to face potential events are a fundamental precautionary step. We are facing a historic enemy with a bloody history. Yet, at the same time, we are reassured that Lebanon's true friends continue to make every effort to return the situation to normal and prevent it from deteriorating further.'
He continued by saying that “the measures taken at the airport and by Middle East Airlines are also preventive and cautious, considering risk management considerations. We have not received any information indicating any tragic event at the airport. Hopefully, these exceptional measures will be brief, and the situation will return to normal afterwards.”
He stated that “in times of crisis and challenges, rumors and false news proliferate, some of which fall within the framework of psychological warfare against the Lebanese to demoralize them. But I am confident that our people will overcome this ordeal as they have done before, and they will not allow the enemy to undermine their resilience.”
Mikati concluded by saying that “at the beginning of the crisis, we preferred to adopt silent actions away from the media. However, some exploited that to launch an unjustified campaign against the government and sow panic among the people. To confront that, I decided to keep the Lebanese people informed in real-time about our actions. I call on our people to trust that we are continuing the necessary efforts to keep any harm away from Lebanon.'"
Lebanon News
people
trust
necessary
efforts
ongoing
Lebanon
Next
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Mikati: Communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Mikati: Communications highlight the friendly countries' commitment to keeping Lebanon shielded from the repercussions of the volatile situation in occupied Palestine
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:25
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
Middle East News
06:25
Aboul Gheit calls Mikati to discuss regional developments
0
Lebanon News
02:13
Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22
Lebanon News
02:13
Middle East Airlines Adjusts Flight Schedule Starting October 22
0
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
0
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
0
World News
2023-08-22
White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’
World News
2023-08-22
White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
UN reports mass displacement towards southern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-15
UN reports mass displacement towards southern Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
10:38
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Lebanon in 2023: A different reality from 2006, preparing hospitals for emergency response
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
US notice: Israel cautioned over provoking Lebanon, creating regional war
4
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
Lebanon News
11:21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Hezbollah's weapons: Precision-guided missiles shape border clashes
6
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:35
Minister Bou Habib: Our argument will be stronger when dealing with Hezbollah to gain their acceptance of a ceasefire
7
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli Army: Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war
8
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Lebanon News
13:20
US State Department expresses concern over Southern Lebanese border tensions during call with Mikati
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More