Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by 800 Syrians

Lebanon News
2023-10-23 | 06:15
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by 800 Syrians
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by 800 Syrians

In the context of combating illegal border crossings and smuggling, Lebanese army units have successfully thwarted attempts by approximately 800 Syrians to cross the Lebanese-Syrian border over the past week.

The Lebanese army continues monitoring Syrian refugees' movements and their internal displacement within Lebanon.

Lebanon News

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
03:37

The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

LBCI sources: UNIFIL assists Lebanese Army and Red Cross in rescue mission: One martyr, four wounded

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Al Jazeera, quoting Spanish Foreign Minister: Spread of violence to Lebanon or West Bank will lead to serious consequences

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre

