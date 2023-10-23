News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tareeq
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by 800 Syrians
Lebanon News
2023-10-23 | 06:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by 800 Syrians
In the context of combating illegal border crossings and smuggling, Lebanese army units have successfully thwarted attempts by approximately 800 Syrians to cross the Lebanese-Syrian border over the past week.
The Lebanese army continues monitoring Syrian refugees' movements and their internal displacement within Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Army
Attempt
Illegal
Border
Crossings
Syrians
Refugees
Next
LBCI sources: UNIFIL assists Lebanese Army and Red Cross in rescue mission: One martyr, four wounded
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
Lebanese Army prevents infiltration attempts: 1,100 Syrians intercepted
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
Lebanese Army prevents infiltration attempts: 1,100 Syrians intercepted
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:29
LBCI sources: Israeli army fires 12 shells at Lebanese Army's Jidar Center near Rmeish
Lebanon News
10:29
LBCI sources: Israeli army fires 12 shells at Lebanese Army's Jidar Center near Rmeish
0
Lebanon News
09:46
MP Gemayel meets Algerian ambassador to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
09:46
MP Gemayel meets Algerian ambassador to discuss regional developments
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Escalation with Israel on border region leaves more than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:34
Escalation with Israel on border region leaves more than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-12
The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations
Press Highlights
2023-10-12
The Al-Aqsa Flood Operation: Unraveling Political Chess in the Shadow of US-Israel Relations
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15
Unveiling potential at AUB's ABLE Summit: The 'unseen' heroes among us
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15
Unveiling potential at AUB's ABLE Summit: The 'unseen' heroes among us
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
02:04
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
2
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:52
Field and political developments in Lebanon amid ongoing Gaza war
3
Lebanon News
04:08
Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:08
Islamic Resistance mourns two members from southern Lebanon
4
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
World News
03:37
The New York Times, citing an Israeli military official: Hamas to release 50 dual-nationality prisoners likely
5
Lebanon News
07:03
LBCI sources: UNIFIL assists Lebanese Army and Red Cross in rescue mission: One martyr, four wounded
Lebanon News
07:03
LBCI sources: UNIFIL assists Lebanese Army and Red Cross in rescue mission: One martyr, four wounded
6
Middle East News
07:20
Al Jazeera, quoting Spanish Foreign Minister: Spread of violence to Lebanon or West Bank will lead to serious consequences
Middle East News
07:20
Al Jazeera, quoting Spanish Foreign Minister: Spread of violence to Lebanon or West Bank will lead to serious consequences
7
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
Middle East News
06:05
Borrell calls for the Israel-Hamas war not to spread to Lebanon, neighboring countries
8
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More