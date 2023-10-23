Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed Lebanon's dedication to international legitimacy and its rightful exercise of self-defense against Israeli aggression targeting the nation.



Berri welcomed the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, at the Second Presidential Palace in Ain el-Tineh, where they discussed general conditions and the latest developments in security and military matters.



Additionally, Berri received the Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcísio Costa, and together, they delved into the situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon.



Berri praised Brazil's role, particularly President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's efforts to halt Israeli aggression and support the rights of the Palestinian people, both in the United Nations Security Council and through participation in the Cairo Summit.