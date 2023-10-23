US Ambassador rejects regional intimidation on 40th anniversary of 1983 Marine Barracks bombing

Lebanon News
2023-10-23 | 09:06
High views
US Ambassador rejects regional intimidation on 40th anniversary of 1983 Marine Barracks bombing
US Ambassador rejects regional intimidation on 40th anniversary of 1983 Marine Barracks bombing

On Monday, the US Embassy in Beirut commemorated the 40th anniversary of the October 23, 1983, bombing of the US Marine Corps Barracks in Beirut, during which a bomber killed 241 US servicemembers. 

Paying tribute to those who lost their lives, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea and French Ambassador Hervé Magro laid a wreath at the US Embassy. At the same time, the members of the US Embassy's Marine Security Guard detachment read the names of each victim.

In her remarks, Ambassador Shea highlighted the United States' dedication to the Lebanese people, which is "much stronger than any cowardly act of violence or terrorism."  

She added that as the Lebanese people were going through a civil war that "killed tens of thousands and drove almost a million Lebanese to flee their homes," and at the request of the Lebanese government, "the United States – alongside our French, Italian, and UK allies – formed a new multinational force to help the Lebanese government regain full sovereignty over Beirut and the entire country."

She stated: "They came in peace to help ensure the safety of the Lebanese people and bring an end to the tragic violence," affirming that: "We are also here to say unequivocally that our commitment to the Lebanese people is so much stronger than any cowardly act of violence or terrorism."

During her speech, Ambassador Shea said, "We reject, and the Lebanese people reject, the threats of some to drag Lebanon into a new war." 

She said that they continue to reject the attempts to shape the future of the region through intimidation, violence, and terrorism.

She affirmed: "And here I am talking about not just Iran and Hezbollah, but also Hamas and others, who falsely paint themselves as a noble 'resistance,' and who most certainly do not represent the aspirations – or the values – of the Palestinian people, while they try to rob Lebanon and its people of their bright future."

"Those of us who are serving here today continue to work every day to promote those values and to be a positive force for Lebanon's peace, stability, and national unity – and today, in particular, we do so in memory of those who paid the ultimate price," Ambassador Shea concluded.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

US Embassy

Beirut

Marine

Corps

Barracks

Bombing

Tribute

Dorothy Shea

Hervé Magro

Violence

Terrorism

Civil War

Iran

Hezbollah

Hamas

Palestinian

Peace

