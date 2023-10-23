Escalation with Israel on border region leaves more than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon

2023-10-23 | 09:34
Escalation with Israel on border region leaves more than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon
0min
Escalation with Israel on border region leaves more than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon

Over 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon due to the military escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in the border region, coinciding with the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations subsidiary, on Monday. 

The organization stated in its report that “the increase in incidents across the Israel-Lebanon border' has led to the displacement of 19,646 individuals 'within the South and other areas in the country.'" 

AFP 
 

