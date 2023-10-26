Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks

Lebanon News
2023-10-26 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks

After meeting with nine accredited ambassadors in Lebanon, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, declared that 'Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attack and dragging it back to the Stone Age. 
“The ceasefire is the beginning of the path to reducing tension in the region and preventing the expansion of conflict,” he added.
 

Lebanon News

Bou Habib

Lebanon

Israel

LBCI Next
Berri and Mikati: Military institution issue should be approached calmly and wisely
Incendiary phosphorus shells ignite fire between Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-26

Israeli army spokesperson: Our forces eliminated five Hezbollah cells attempting to open fire from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Israeli President: If we drag Hezbollah into war, Lebanon will pay the price

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Mikati: International contacts ongoing to stop Israeli provocations in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Parliament Speaker Berri calls for a joint session to discuss national emergency plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel: Capabilities, strategies, and resilience

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-13

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Heavy Israeli bombing on the northern Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
Middle East News
00:49

Israeli army radio: The army conducted ground attack inside Gaza, targeting Hamas objectives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More