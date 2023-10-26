Berri and Mikati: Military institution issue should be approached calmly and wisely

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri discussed on Thursday various issues and developments with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ain El-Tineh.

Among the topics addressed was the issue of the military institution, emphasizing the need to strengthen and preserve it as the national, unifying institution that safeguards the aspirations of the Lebanese people in their security and the preservation of their homeland's sovereignty.

Both stressed that the matter of the military institution should be approached calmly and wisely, expressing confidence that the desired results can be achieved.