Interior Ministry, UNDP join hands for governorates' development
Lebanon News
2023-10-26 | 08:13
Interior Ministry, UNDP join hands for governorates' development
The Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, has announced the establishment of a mechanism for collecting information within the Ministry and its management within the framework of the ongoing support from the United Nations Development Program for all governorates.
The Ministry's directorates, the governorates, and municipalities have worked together to create a "comprehensive and sustainable national platform," as confirmed by the minister during a coordinating meeting.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Interior Ministry
Bassam Mawlawi
UNDP
Governorates
Municipalities
'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations
Berri and Mikati: Military institution issue should be approached calmly and wisely
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Variety and Tech
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
Middle East News
Middle East News
