Interior Ministry, UNDP join hands for governorates' development

Lebanon News
2023-10-26 | 08:13
High views
Interior Ministry, UNDP join hands for governorates' development
Interior Ministry, UNDP join hands for governorates' development

The Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, has announced the establishment of a mechanism for collecting information within the Ministry and its management within the framework of the ongoing support from the United Nations Development Program for all governorates.

The Ministry's directorates, the governorates, and municipalities have worked together to create a "comprehensive and sustainable national platform," as confirmed by the minister during a coordinating meeting. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interior Ministry

Bassam Mawlawi

UNDP

Governorates

Municipalities

