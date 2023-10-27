Khawaja to LBCI: It is impossible to speculate on the possibility of war or not

2023-10-27 | 04:19
Khawaja to LBCI: It is impossible to speculate on the possibility of war or not

Member of Parliament Mohammad Khawaja emphasized that it is impossible to speculate on the possibility of war, and even the decision-maker does not possess a definitive answer.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the resistance in the south is not enthusiastic about war, and the most significant proof of that is that there have been several pretexts for war, but it did not erupt. Sometimes, even Israel seems not to desire war, but that does not mean that things might not take a different turn.

He stressed the high readiness of the resistance, explaining that the losses that occurred were due to the resistance's proximity to the border fence and the outskirts of the areas to avoid shelling villages and civilians and to prevent the expansion of the confrontation zone.

Nevertheless, he reminded that the possibility of opening up new fronts exists depending on the evolving circumstances.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mohammad Khawaja

War

South

Resistance

Israel

