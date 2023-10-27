Mikati Urges International Pressure on Israel for Gaza Ceasefire

Lebanon News
2023-10-27 | 05:57
High views
Mikati Urges International Pressure on Israel for Gaza Ceasefire
Mikati Urges International Pressure on Israel for Gaza Ceasefire

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a phone call from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday, during which they discussed the current developments in Gaza and southern Lebanon.
Mikati reiterated his call for the international community to exert pressure on Israel to stop its aggression and reach a ceasefire in Gaza.
 

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

Gaza

Palestine

