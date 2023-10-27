Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

Lebanon News
2023-10-27 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

In response to the evolving security situation in the region, Lufthansa Airline has announced the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon, until the end of November.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lufthansa

Suspend

Flights

Beirut

Temporary

LBCI Next
Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south
Lebanon's stable exchange rate amid regional currency challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-23

Economy Minister holds conference to address reducing the number of Middle East flights by up to 80 percent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-21

War risks: MEA adapts to decreased flights

LBCI
World News
2023-10-20

French judiciary suspends order to expel Palestinian activist Mariam Abu Daqqa as the state will appeal the decision

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Parliament Speaker Berri calls for a joint session to discuss national emergency plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel: Capabilities, strategies, and resilience

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Israeli army reports killing a Hamas commander in Khan Yunis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:06

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Internal concerns mount over Lebanon's military leadership as Gaza's war fallout spreads south

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Beirut Port: Remaining in the 'green zone' amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices see a slight drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Army Commander's term nears end: What are the possible scenarios?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More