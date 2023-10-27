Parliament Speaker Berri calls for a joint session to discuss national emergency plan

News
Lebanon News
2023-10-27 | 12:00
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called upon the parliamentary committees for Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs, Education, Higher Education and Culture, National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning, Information and Communications, Public Works and Transportation, Energy and Water, Displaced Persons Affairs, Human Rights, Women, and Children, as well as Environment, to convene for a joint session at 10:30 AM next Tuesday.
The agenda for the session will focus on discussing the government's national emergency plan aimed at enhancing readiness to cope with the consequences of Israeli aggression.
