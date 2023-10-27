News
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Lebanon News
2023-10-27 | 12:55
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Amid the military escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in the border region, coinciding with the ongoing war in Gaza, approximately 28,965 people have been displaced in Lebanon, as reported by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency, on Friday.
According to the organization's report, the border escalation between Israel and Lebanon has led to the displacement of people within the southern border region, the capital city of Beirut, and the nearby area of Baabda.
The reports from the organization indicate a gradual increase in displacement as the escalation continues. On Monday, the organization reported a 37% rise in displaced persons compared to its findings from three days earlier, where the figure stood at 21,000.
Many displaced individuals sought refuge in southern cities and towns near the border, while others chose to flee to Beirut and its surroundings or regions in the north and central parts of the country.
Some of those displaced reunited with family members or found rental accommodations. In contrast, others sought shelter in facilities within the coastal city of Tyre in the south and the Hasbaya area in the southeast.
The border region has witnessed reciprocal shelling, especially between Hezbollah and Israel, since the Hamas movement launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. In response, Israel has been striking targets in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The escalation has resulted in the deaths of 58 people, primarily Hezbollah fighters, in addition to fighters from Palestinian factions, and four civilians, including Reuters news agency photographer Issam Abdallah. At least four people were killed on the Israeli side.
Lebanon News
UN
Displaced
Lebanon
Escalation
Israel
Border
