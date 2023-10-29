Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has arrived in Qatar for an official visit, during which he will meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.



Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Lebanese Embassy in Qatar, Farah Berri, received the Lebanese Prime Minister at the airport.