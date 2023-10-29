Lebanese Army receives second shipment of Qatari aid

2023-10-29 | 03:58
Lebanese Army receives second shipment of Qatari aid
Lebanese Army receives second shipment of Qatari aid

The Lebanese Army received the second shipment of Qatari fuel aid. 
 
This aid, provided by the state of Qatar, aims to support the army and enable it to confront the current phase and its growing challenges.

