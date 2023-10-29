Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark

2023-10-29 | 05:04
Hezbollah&#39;s Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark
2min
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, confirmed that the United States has sent threatening messages and deployed aircraft carriers and fleets in an attempt to intimidate Hezbollah, stating, "But they misaddressed it."

During the celebratory event organized by Hezbollah in the town of Babliyeh, he viewed the construction of Israeli refugee camps as evidence of the collapse of Israeli military superiority theories.

He considered that the US intervention meant that Israel was unable to protect itself.

He said, "One of the most significant results of this battle is that the path of normalization has collapsed, and the path of economic, security, military, and political relations between the 'normalization world' and the entity has reached a dead end."

He emphasized that the resistance will continue its operations to thwart the Israeli plan in Gaza because this failure is "protection for us, for Lebanon, and the region, just as it is protection for Gaza."
 

