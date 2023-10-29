News
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark
Lebanon News
2023-10-29 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, confirmed that the United States has sent threatening messages and deployed aircraft carriers and fleets in an attempt to intimidate Hezbollah, stating, "But they misaddressed it."
During the celebratory event organized by Hezbollah in the town of Babliyeh, he viewed the construction of Israeli refugee camps as evidence of the collapse of Israeli military superiority theories.
He considered that the US intervention meant that Israel was unable to protect itself.
He said, "One of the most significant results of this battle is that the path of normalization has collapsed, and the path of economic, security, military, and political relations between the 'normalization world' and the entity has reached a dead end."
He emphasized that the resistance will continue its operations to thwart the Israeli plan in Gaza because this failure is "protection for us, for Lebanon, and the region, just as it is protection for Gaza."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
Hezbollah
United States
israel
Gaza
