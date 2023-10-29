Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, received in his office at the Amiri Diwan Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the accompanying delegation.



The latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the region were discussed, and bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar and ways to enhance and develop them were addressed.



The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, also attended the meeting.

