Qatari emir, Lebanon's PM address Palestinian developments

Lebanon News
2023-10-29 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatari emir, Lebanon&#39;s PM address Palestinian developments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Qatari emir, Lebanon's PM address Palestinian developments

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, received in his office at the Amiri Diwan Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the accompanying delegation.

The latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the region were discussed, and bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar and ways to enhance and develop them were addressed.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, also attended the meeting.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Sheikh

Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Qatar

LBCI Next
Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-06

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Islamic Resistance targets Misgav Am, destroying part of its technical equipment

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:47

'Beirut,' a Palestinian child succums in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:36

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-26

Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Media's delayed response: Israeli outlets stunned by Hamas operations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:20

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Israel's plan to stop ground invasion aligns with US Defense proposal, reports The New York Times

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More