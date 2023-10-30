Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this

Abu Imad al-Rifai, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader, stated that Israel is seeking to displace Palestinians from Gaza to Lebanon and Jordan and that the resistance is thwarting this plan, effectively protecting Lebanon.



He said, "It is natural for us to be in contact with the Islamic Republic of Iran, other Arab countries, and with any country that believes in the Palestinian cause, as well as to be in contact with Hezbollah."



He mentioned the number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, considering that this "makes it natural for them to react to the injustice in their homeland."



He called on Arab countries to support Palestine, as Western countries and the United States support Israel.



He considered that the West does not want Jewish immigration back to it.



He confirmed that the number was small regarding those who were aware of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.



He revealed indirect negotiations through intermediaries to achieve the Palestinians' demands, explaining that Egypt, Qatar, Iran, and Turkey play roles in stopping the aggression and opening crossings to deliver medical and food supplies to Gaza.



He also mentioned pressure on the US administration, which allows Israel to conduct this aggression.



He said, "There was a quasi-agreement to release children and female prisoners in exchange for stopping the Israeli aggression and the release of our detainees from Israeli prisons, but Israel disrupted it by its bombardment on Sunday night."