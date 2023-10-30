Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed in a phone call with the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, that "the Israeli threat to strike and destroy Lebanon is not helpful."



He asked, "How does Israel benefit from the mass killing of Palestinian civilians? Does not that increase their desire to react and defend themselves?"



Bou Habib emphasized the need for the Israeli war to cease. He said, "I agreed with the Australian Foreign Minister on the necessity of supporting the diplomatic process to reach a two-state solution."