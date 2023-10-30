Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats

Lebanon News
2023-10-30 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Phone call between ministers: Lebanon&#39;s concerns over Israeli threats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed in a phone call with the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, that "the Israeli threat to strike and destroy Lebanon is not helpful."

He asked, "How does Israel benefit from the mass killing of Palestinian civilians? Does not that increase their desire to react and defend themselves?"

Bou Habib emphasized the need for the Israeli war to cease. He said, "I agreed with the Australian Foreign Minister on the necessity of supporting the diplomatic process to reach a two-state solution."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Affairs

Abdallah Bou Habib

Australia

Penny Wong

Israeli

Threat

LBCI Next
Lebanon's role in Saudi projects: Tourism Minister's briefing to PM Mikati
Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
15:40

Israeli Foreign Ministry: We expect Moscow to protect Israelis, take strict measures against those who threaten them

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-29

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hajjar discussed with Freijsen UNHCR's work to ensure refugees' protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanon's role in Saudi projects: Tourism Minister's briefing to PM Mikati

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-29

'Beirut,' a Palestinian child succumbs in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-11

Al-Nassr aims for first title in Arab Championship led by Ronaldo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Netanyahu's missteps amid Israel's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:57

Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
15:40

Israeli Foreign Ministry: We expect Moscow to protect Israelis, take strict measures against those who threaten them

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:52

Israeli air raid on the outskirts of Blida town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More