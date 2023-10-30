The caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar emphasized that the role of the Social Affairs Ministry is part of the emergency plan.



During his meeting with the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon, Ivo Freijsen, he requested that the UNHCR reconsider some of its interventions.



As for the response plan for the needs of Syrian refugees in the south during the current crisis, Hajjar explained the plan he presented to the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, which involves establishing a refugee camp for Syrian refugees between the Lebanese and Syrian borders.



However, he did not receive a clear response from the UNHCR regarding their plan.



Hajjar invited Freijsen to return to him soon with a clear plan for further discussion.