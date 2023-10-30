PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel

2023-10-30 | 08:46
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel

On Monday, Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, affirmed that he is working to "prevent Lebanon from entering into war," as the southern borders have witnessed exchange of shelling for three weeks between Hezbollah and Israel, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza. 

Mikati told Agence France-Presse, "I am performing my duty regarding preventing Lebanon from entering into war."  

He considered that "Lebanon is in the eye of the storm," expressing his concern about "security chaos not only in Lebanon but also in the Middle East region" if a ceasefire is not reached in Gaza.
 
AFP
 

