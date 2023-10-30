Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt emphasized his aversion to war, expressing his hope that Lebanon does not get drawn into a war that could leave nothing of the country.



While he acknowledges that military actions have adhered to specific rules, he warns that this might not always be true.



Speaking on the LBCI "A Year in Void," Jumblatt stated, "Due to local considerations and my commitment to preventing Lebanon's involvement, I hope we do not enter into war. The decision to expel the Palestinians is an old Zionist Jewish one, predating any deterrent from Hezbollah."



He also addressed Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying, "I hope Lebanon does not slide into war for the sake of Lebanon and its people. He is aware of this suffering, I believe, and self-control is required."



Jumblatt reminded that the previous civil war was internal, with external constraints and a limited arena. He mentioned "the war in 2006 when certain countries tried to spare Lebanon from losses, which confined the war to specific areas. However, today, there is no one shielding us due to the Western bias toward Israel."



He regarded the Israeli army as cowardly and criminal, a situation that has always been the case.



He stated, "If the war stops today, this would be a disgrace for the Israeli army, which is deemed unbeatable, and Israeli intelligence, which knows everything."



Jumblatt suggested that returning to the "two-state solution" might only be possible if the West ceases to assist Israel.



In the context of discussing the Gaza-Israel war, Jumblatt pointed out that the events in Gaza reminded the world that there is still a Palestine.