Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

Lebanon News
2023-10-30 | 15:32
High views
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

The Israeli army launched four flare bombs between the towns of Houla and Mays al-Jabal.

