Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

Lebanon News
2023-10-31 | 02:27
High views
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

The Israeli army announced early on Tuesday that it conducted airstrikes against facilities and locations in southern Lebanon affiliated with the Shiite Hezbollah party, which is backed by Iran, similar to the Hamas movement.
The army, in a post on its official X platform, stated that "fighter jets attacked a short while ago infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah on Lebanese territory."
It added that among the targeted infrastructure were weapons, sites, and locations used by the organization, all of which were destroyed.
This announcement comes at a time when the border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed three weeks of exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli state against the backdrop of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
On Monday, Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, confirmed in an interview with Agence France-Presse that he is working to "spare Lebanon from entering the war."
The border region between southern Lebanon and northern Israel has witnessed exchanges of fire since the seventh of October when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, prompting a targeted response on the besieged Gaza Strip.
In southern Lebanon, several groups, including Palestinian factions, participate in launching rockets and carrying out infiltration operations across the border, albeit at a lesser pace than Hezbollah.
The Israeli army responds by targeting the outskirts of several border towns and movements of Hezbollah fighters, resulting in the death of 62 people, including 47 Hezbollah fighters and four civilians, including a Reuters news agency photographer, according to a toll compiled by Agence France-Presse. Israel, on its part, announced the death of four people.
The escalation across the border raises fears of the expansion of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip to southern Lebanon.
Israel and Western powers warn Hezbollah, the country's prominent political and military force backed by Tehran, of the dangers of opening a new front.
Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on the seventh of October, infiltrating Israeli territories and causing the death of more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, on the first day of the attack. Hamas also seized 239 hostages during the assault, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, Israel has responded with destructive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, accompanied by ground military operations within the territory. Over 8,300 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry affiliated with the Hamas movement.

Lebanon News

Israel

South Lebanon

Hezbollah

