Fares Souaid to LBCI: This war is long, West’s priority is not to let Israel break

Former MP Fares Souaid said on Tuesday that "the situation is not confined to Palestine and Israel; there is significant Western polarization and clear support from Western decision-making countries with Israel, and a clear distance from Arab countries."

Speaking on the "Naharkom Said" TV show on LBCI, he said that “the deployment of US fleets in the high seas sends a message to anyone trying to get involved in the region by saying, 'I am here, and you can deal with me, not with Netanyahu.'

He added that "this war is long, and the priorities in it for the West are not to let Israel break."

He pointed out that "Hezbollah is forced to say that it is in solidarity with Gaza and carries out calculated operations so that no one asks it, 'Where were you when they needed you in the region?' And to say, 'I am keen on Lebanon's peace and did not involve it in this war.'

He also noted that Iran's claim to protect the Palestinian cause and stand by the Palestinian people "is over" and it has become clear that the Palestinian people are alone, and everyone has bargained on the blood of this people.

He revealed that "Nasrallah will say on Friday to Gaza, 'I stood by your side, and 50 of my fighters were martyred, and for Lebanon, he will say, 'I am Lebanese and not Palestinian because I protected Lebanon from entering the war.'

He considered that "in this war, the rearrangement of the region is being done.”

“I fear that this rearrangement will happen without the presence of Christians in it,” he concluded by saying.