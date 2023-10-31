Fares Souaid to LBCI: This war is long, West’s priority is not to let Israel break

Lebanon News
2023-10-31 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fares Souaid to LBCI: This war is long, West’s priority is not to let Israel break
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Fares Souaid to LBCI: This war is long, West’s priority is not to let Israel break

Former MP Fares Souaid said on Tuesday that "the situation is not confined to Palestine and Israel; there is significant Western polarization and clear support from Western decision-making countries with Israel, and a clear distance from Arab countries."

Speaking on the "Naharkom Said" TV show on LBCI, he said that “the deployment of US fleets in the high seas sends a message to anyone trying to get involved in the region by saying, 'I am here, and you can deal with me, not with Netanyahu.'

He added that "this war is long, and the priorities in it for the West are not to let Israel break."

He pointed out that "Hezbollah is forced to say that it is in solidarity with Gaza and carries out calculated operations so that no one asks it, 'Where were you when they needed you in the region?' And to say, 'I am keen on Lebanon's peace and did not involve it in this war.'

He also noted that Iran's claim to protect the Palestinian cause and stand by the Palestinian people "is over" and it has become clear that the Palestinian people are alone, and everyone has bargained on the blood of this people.

He revealed that "Nasrallah will say on Friday to Gaza, 'I stood by your side, and 50 of my fighters were martyred, and for Lebanon, he will say, 'I am Lebanese and not Palestinian because I protected Lebanon from entering the war.'

He considered that "in this war, the rearrangement of the region is being done.”

I fear that this rearrangement will happen without the presence of Christians in it,” he concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

War

LBCI Next
MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions
Price of gasoline increases by 6000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

Netanyahu says that Israel is making 'progress' in the Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-30

PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Price of gasoline increases by 6000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:40

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More