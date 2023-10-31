MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions

Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, emphasized during a joint parliamentary committee session to discuss the government's emergency plan that Lebanon still has the potential to avoid being drawn into war.



He proposed a comprehensive deployment of the Lebanese Army along the Lebanese borders to prevent any attempts to drag Lebanon into a war unwanted by its people. He called for discussions in the Parliament to focus on avoiding a catastrophe rather than addressing its consequences.



Gemayel expressed his gratitude to the government for its plan, believing that having a plan is better than having none.



However, he stressed that the primary goal should be to prevent a catastrophe, stressing that the ongoing war on Lebanon's borders is neither a natural disaster nor beyond Lebanon's control. He urged a shift from merely managing the war's aftermath to preventing it from the outset.



He pointed out that the military reality falls within the scope of Lebanon's sovereign state authority. Gemayel hoped for the presence of the Prime Minister at the session and for a government member to brief them on the progress and expected measures to avoid such a catastrophe.



While the government's plan addresses facing and managing the consequences of war, he mentioned focusing on preventing it first rather than discussing how to deal with the consequences and declaring our inability to do so.