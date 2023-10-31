Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank

Lebanon News
2023-10-31 | 09:26
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
0min
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Tuesday that it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with guided missiles as it was moving in the vicinity of the Braniat barracks.

The attack resulted in the destruction of the tank and casualties among its crew, with one killed and another injured.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Target

Israeli

Merkava

Tank

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
