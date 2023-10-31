Bou Habib calls for UN complaint over Israeli white phosphorus use

Lebanon News
2023-10-31 | 12:36
High views
0min
Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib announced that he had instructed the Lebanese delegation to the United Nations to submit a new complaint to the UN Security Council to condemn Israel's use of white phosphorus in its repeated attacks against Lebanon.

This has also resulted in the deliberate burning of Lebanese woods and forests.

Lebanon News

Abdallah Bou Habib

UN

Complaint

Israeli

White Phosphorus

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
