Tony Ramy to LBCI: We are experiencing a state of concern, and there is a 'dramatic' lack of tourist activity in restaurants, entertainment venues

The President of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-Clubs, and Pastries in Lebanon, Tony Ramy, announced that there is a "dramatic" 80 percent drop in tourist activity in restaurants and entertainment venues during the middle of the week and tourism and security stability are inseparable "twins."



Ramy considered, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that we are living in a state of concern today, and the success of the summer season was not a coincidence but rather a tourist "miracle."



He emphasized that the Lebanese state did not offer them anything, and "we have become experts in crisis management. We are in a state of resilience and will not give up."