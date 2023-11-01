Pierre Achkar to LBCI: We stand on our own without any assistance from the state

2023-11-01 | 05:18
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: We stand on our own without any assistance from the state
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: We stand on our own without any assistance from the state

Pierre Achkar, the President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, affirmed that the state has not provided any support to the sector, not even for a single day. 

He said, "Based on our long experience in the successive crises in this country, we did everything we could on our own and stood on our feet without any assistance from the state. The best example is the Beirut Port explosion, where the state or any regional countries did not offer any aid to our sector, but we returned and stood anew."

He mentioned in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "Without the people's faith and our colleagues, the tourism sector would not have returned and succeeded over the years."
 

LBCI Next
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
Tony Ramy to LBCI: We are experiencing a state of concern, and there is a 'dramatic' lack of tourist activity in restaurants, entertainment venues
